Rapper Silento has been indicted for a murder charge in the state of Georgia. The 23-year-old, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, now stands accused of murdering his cousin.

New legal documents obtained by TMZ reportedly confirm that Silento was hit with four felony charges, including a single count of malice murder and another count of felony murder. He was also charged with aggravated assault and gun possession during the commission of a felony.



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Silento was arrested in February of this year following the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks. Rooks was killed in the streets of DeKalb County. Silento is presently being held without bond.

This report comes following a tumultuous year for the young rapper. After he was allegedly caught breaking into somebody's home with a hatchet, his nudes were leaked online before he was hit with a murder charge. This all happened in the span of a few weeks. Silento's team has argued that the rapper has been suffering from mental health issues for years.

Previously, he was denied bail in June after the judge said he was "dangerous," citing concerns about his mental health.



DeKalb County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

As this situation develops, we will continue to keep you updated with the latest information.

