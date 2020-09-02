He brought us a hip hop dance craze that is still a party starter years later, but Silentó is making headlines today (September 2) for unfavorable news. The 22-year-old rapper climbed into stardom back in 2015 when he gave us "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" and he's continued to release music as he attempts to create another hit with the same viral appeal. However, according to ABC News, the young artist has been having personal issues after he was arrested twice in two days.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

The outlet states that Silentó, real name Richard Lamar Hawk, was arrested in Orange County, California last Friday (August 28) after authorities were called to a home over a domestic dispute. "He was booked and released on a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant," ABC News reported. Then, on Saturday (August 29) Hawk popped up about an hour away in the San Fernando Valley and, according to the report, stormed into a stranger's home looking for his girlfriend. Hawk was reportedly "wielding a hatchet" as he frightened the homeowners and their children. No one was harmed during the incident.

It didn't take long for officers to find Hawk about a block away from the residence and they quickly took him into custody. The rapper has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Circumstances surrounding the initial domestic dispute call on Friday are unclear.

