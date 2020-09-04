The music video for his hit single "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) has over 1.7 billion views on YouTube, but people aren't Googling Silentó because they're trying to learn his dance moves. Just yesterday, we reported on the news that the 22-year-old rapper has been arrested twice last weekend. The first incident occurred in Orange County after police dispatch reportedly received a call about a domestic disturbance. Silentó was taken into custody and then later released on bond, but that wasn't the end of his troubles.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

The following day in Los Angeles, Silentó allegedly broke into a home in the San Fernando Valley wielding a machete (or hatchet, depending on the news source). The home was occupied by a couple and their children who were frightened. Police arrived and soon found the rapper not far from the home. He has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Silentó's name has remained a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday (September 3), but not because of his arrest. People have claimed that an explicit photo of the rapper has been circulating online and thousands have tweeted that they've seen the picture. It's unclear when the photo was taken, but it reportedly shows the rapper showing off up close and personal, intimate details of his backside. However, it hasn't been confirmed that the disturbing photo is that of the rapper and it may all be a hoax to draw attention to his arrest.