Police in Memphis, Tennessee, are investigating reports of a shooting at a local Nike distribution center after the facility went into lockdown following nearby gunshots.

Police first received a call regarding shots fired at 4:40 AM. Custodian Timothy Nichols, who works at the facility, described the events to Fox13 Memphis, saying that the shooting occurred while cars were being broken into:

"22 cars got broken into and one of the employees saw the people who were breaking into the cars. He was blowing his horn trying to get security's attention and they shot at him," Nichols told Fox. "Everyone is shoken up, because this is not the first time this has happened. I'm hearing reports that this is the fourth time. This is not a new thing going on at Nike."

Nike provided a statement to Complex, saying, "The safety of our employees is a top priority, and we will continue to do what is in their best interest. We are cooperating with the Memphis, Tennessee Police Department regarding an incident at our North America Logistics Center in Memphis, Tennessee. No employees were injured."

Memphis police have not provided any further details regarding the incident. Nike's distribution facility in Memphis is its largest in the world.

