Kobe Bryant is easily one of the most legendary basketball players of all-time and following his death back in January, fans have been looking for ways to remember the icon. For many of these fans, Kobe's Nike sneakers have been the answer. Since August, Nike has been steadily releasing new Kobe colorways and retros, all while previewing some dope Kobe 6 Protros for 2021. One of the Protros that fans have had their eyes on is the Kobe 6 Grinch, which was a huge hit 10 years ago. So much so that pairs go for thousands of dollars on the resale market.

Today, Nike excited fans as they decided to rerelease the Kobe 6 Grinch as a nice little Christmas present to sneakerheads around the world. Of course, everyone knew that these were going to be limited especially since they were released on the Nike SNKRS App, which has been known to dole out a few Ls.

Image via Nike

The release went down at 10 AM, and as expected, there was plenty of chaos to be had here as the vast majority of sneakerheads struck out. It was a sad sight to behold and like clockwork, the Nike SNKRS App became the number one trending topic in all of the United States. This typically happens every single Saturday but this time around, we were blessed by the outrage just a couple of days earlier.

Check out what people had to say about the frustrating release, below. Also, be sure to let us know if you were able to secure a pair.