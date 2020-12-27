The scene was grim in Lynn, Massachusetts, where one person was shot dead and many others were injured after a shooting. As reported by NBC News, the shooting occurred at a music video set in the town just about 11 miles north-northeast of Boston. Gunfire was reported at 5:35 p.m.

"People started coming out the house, there was a panic. The next thing you know, police are everywhere," witness Kevin Barrows, told the news outlet. Another witness described the sound as a pray of bullets, leading many to believe it was an automatic or semi-automatic weapon. The Essex County District Attorney's Office and Lynn Police Department Lt. Tom Reddy confirmed the one death, and described at least one other victim as having "life-threatening" injuries. No suspects are in custody and no motives have been released.

"He was running in the middle of the street, trying to stop cars," stated another witness. "He ran right by me screaming, 'Call 911, I've been shot.' So I called 911." Other victims are said to have sustained bullet wounds to the hands and feet. As this story continues to unfold, we will circle back to give you all the updates.