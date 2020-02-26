ShooterGang Kony Nabs Mozzy, OMB Peezy, & More For "Red Paint Reverend"

If you're unfamiliar with Sacramento rapper ShooterGang Kony, consider this your proper introduction to the 21-year-old rising star. Raised a few blocks away from where Mozzy grew up, Kony took to the streets, explaining that he didn't really have any other choice. "Growing up in Sacramento, you’re either gonna play sports, or you’re gonna kick it with the gang members," he says. With the release of Red Paint Reverend, Kony proves himself as one of the strongest new rappers in the game, spitting about his experiences in the streets and relating to a whole new audience.

In one of the best new releases of the week, ShooterGang Kony arrives with help from Mozzy, OMB Peezy, Nef The Pharaoh, Teejay3k, and others. Listen to the brand new album below, released via EMPIRE, and let us know if you're feeling it.

Tracklist:

1. Kony (Intro)

2. Industry (feat. Lil Bean)

3. A Sinner's Story

4. Jungle

5. Bussdown (feat. Teejay3k & Nef The Pharaoh)

6. Chop Walk (feat. Seddy Hendrinx)

7. Glock 21

8. Ice Skating

9. Gone

10. Veteran's Day

11. Dearly Departed (feat. Mozzy)

12. Black On Black Crime

13. Cash Back (feat. Mazerati Ricky)

14. Street Talk (feat. OMB Peezy)