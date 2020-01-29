ShooterGang Kony
- NewsShooterGang Kony's 5-Track "Theeway" EP Has ArrivedShooterGang Kony goes featureless on his short and sweet new arrival.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsShooterGang Kony Keeps Applying Pressure With "Hall Of Fame"ShooterGang Kony delivers a brand new banger. By Aron A.
- NewsShooterGang Kony Releases New Album "Starshooter"ShooterGang Kony releases his new album "Starshooter" featuring Lil Bean, Kalan.FrFr, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsShooterGang Kony Reveals "Starshooter" Tracklist & Drops "JumpMan" Video SingleShooterGang Kony shows off his personality in the humorous "JumpMan" music video.By Alex Zidel
- NewsShooterGang Kony & Lil Bean Team Up On "Up2Date"ShooterGang Kony and Lil Bean connect for their latest offering. By Aron A.
- NewsShooterGang Kony Releases New Single "Over They Head"ShooterGang Kony returns with his new single and video "Over They Head."By Alex Zidel
- NewsShooterGang Kony Embraces Die-Hard Trap With "Still Kony 2"The street alum recognizes the convergences of his dangerous background and ambitious career path with his newest release.By Isaiah Cane
- NewsShooterGang Kony Returns With Focused New Single "Still Kony 2"ShooterGang Kony is confident and assertive in the opening track to the recently released "Still Kony 2" By Dre D.
- NewsShooterGang Kony Returns With Fresh New Single "On Da Flo"ShooterGang Kony is sounding focused on his new single "On Da Flo."By Alexander Cole
- NewsShooterGang Kony Nabs Mozzy, OMB Peezy, & More For "Red Paint Reverend"Sacramento rapper ShooterGang Kony releases his new album "Red Paint Reverend" with features from Mozzy, OMB Peezy, Nef The Pharoah, and more.By Alex Zidel
- SongsShooterGang Kony & Mozzy Preach On New Single "Dearly Departed"ShooterGang Kony and Mozzy's "Dearly Departed" is a masterpiece. By Dominiq R.
- NewsShooterGang Kony Unleashes New Single "A Sinner's Story"ShooterGang Kony is back in action with his first single off of his forthcoming project.
By Aron A.