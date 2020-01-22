The inspiration that Kevin Abstract and his Brockhampton crew pull from Shia LaBeouf can be heard on the group's latest tape Ginger that arrived last summer. "Just hanging out with him and having conversations helped us to figure out what we wanted to make. One of the first times he came over to hang out with us, after he left, Dom and 'Bari started like the first three songs that made the album—that same night," Kevin previously stated about the album.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

New reports now detail that Shia has now been equally inspired by Kevin since the actor is helming a film based on his life. According to The Fader, Shia first spoke of the film coming to life last year and now the script lives on The Black List. The official synopsis reads: "Based on the life of rapper Kevin Abstract, this biographical fiction follows a Texas teen as he struggles with identity, finding meaningful relationships, sexual fluidity, and his direction in life.”

There's no word on when exactly this film will arrive but considering Shia's success with his film, Honey Boy that's based on his upbringing, we look forward to what he can do on film when presenting Kevin's life to the world.

"He’s such a sweet guy. He’s vulnerable, he’s brave, extremely creative – the best actor we have hands down. He really cares about his craft, cares about music and cares about us as people," Kevin added of Shia. "He lifts me up man, he does. He’s my mentor big time. I talk to the guy almost every day. He’s made me way more confident – way more.”