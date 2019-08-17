Brockhampton season is approaching. With three singles out and an album, Ginger, scheduled to hit streaming services later this month, the group is hitting the media circuit. In a recent interview with NME, the self-proclaimed boy band spoke about a particularly surprising- yet somehow obvious, influence. Apparently, Shia LaBeouf has had a resounding impact on the group's upcoming work.

Producer Romil Hemnani told NME, "Just hanging out with him and having conversations helped us to figure out what we wanted to make. One of the first times he came over to hang out with us, after he left, Dom and 'Bari started like the first three songs that made the album—that same night." Leader and creative mind Kevin Abstract expanded saying, “He’s such a sweet guy. He’s vulnerable, he’s brave, extremely creative – the best actor we have hands down. He really cares about his craft, cares about music and cares about us as people. He lifts me up man, he does. He’s my mentor big time. I talk to the guy almost every day. He’s made me way more confident – way more.”

If you’d like to see how Shia’s influence has impacted the group, listen to Ginger on August 23rd, or for now, stream their newest single, “Boy Bye.”