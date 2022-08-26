Ever since his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs accused him of assault, Shia LaBeouf has taken a step back from the limelight. The accomplished actor faced a wave of scrutiny after his award-winning ex came forward with allegations of abuse and domestic violence, even suing LaBeouf. The ongoing case is reportedly going to trial, and ahead of their legal battle, the actor spoke about the accusations set against him.

In a letter reportedly penned by LaBeouf and published by Variety, LaBeouf touches on his "failings" in his past relationship with Twigs.



"My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented," the actor was said to have written in an email. "There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence."

In an interview with GQ back in June, FKA Twigs explained why she felt it necessary to come forward publicly and pursue legal action against LeBeouf.

“If I ever have children, I want them to know that I stood up for myself, and that’s important. And sometimes, standing up for yourself is messy. Sometimes it can cause more trauma, and sometimes it can be dividing. People don’t expect you to stand up for yourself, but I did and I’m proud of it, and what happened to me wasn’t right.”

The trial date in the case is reportedly slated for April 2023.



