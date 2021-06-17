Six months after “Cellophane” singer FKA Twigs came forward and filed legal action against her allegedly abusive ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, the two are nearing a settlement with the sexual battery lawsuit.

The case was addressed at a remote hearing earlier in the week, where the judge set up a follow-up court date for December 15.

FKA Twigs’ lawyer reported, “The parties have been engaged in productive settlement negotiations and are in the process of arranging for an early mediation.”

If the case is not settled by December 15, the judge suggested that the trial for the case would begin in the early months of 2023.



The singer spilled it all in an interview for ELLE in early February, detailing her horrific experiences with LaBeouf from the couple’s Valentine’s Day trip that almost turned lethal, to everyday gaslighting and isolation.

She credited luck for being able to escape the abusive situation, noting she narrowly survived LaBeouf who once said he “would have killed” ex-girlfriend Mia Goth if he had not left the scene of the argument.

As we reported, LaBeouf has taken some accountability for his actions, telling the New York Times, “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

The actor’s attorney told Variety, “Shia needs help and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”



