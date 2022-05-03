Between 2018 and 2019, Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs reportedly dated for nine months. Like many other celebrity relationships, their romance captivated a global pop culture audience and when it was over, it was another Hollywood connection that couldn't last. However, near the end of 2020, Twigs came forward to publicly accuse the movie star of sexual battery, abuse, assault, and more.

As other celebrities were busy getting themselves together for the 2022 Met Gala today (May 2), a Los Angeles court was reportedly setting a jury trial date for the lawsuit Twigs filed against LaBeouf.



Rolling Stone reported that the pair of entertainers will present their cases to a jury in just about a year on April 17, 2023. Pitchfork reportedly requested a statement from both FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf, but neither returned the call. Last summer, there were tentative reports that both parties were nearing a settlement agreement, but it is unclear if that is an ongoing negotiation.

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” Twigs previously told The New York Times in an extensive interview about her allegations. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

In response, LaBeouf would issue an enigmatic statement where he said he has "no excuses for my alcoholism or aggressions," also citing that he has "been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years."



