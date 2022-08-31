Shia LaBeouf reflected on the mistakes he's made throughout his life during an appearance on Jon Bernthal's podcast Real Ones, admitting to the actor that he's "hurt a lot of people." Among the topics LaBeouf touched on were the accusations of sexual battery as well as physical and verbal abuse made against him by FKA Twigs in a 2020 lawsuit.

"I hurt that woman," LaBeouf said, without using Twigs' name. "And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman."

He went on to admit it was "manipulative" of him to never tell his "sexual partners about getting cold sores."



He says that in the wake of the accusations being made public, he considered suicide for a brief period.

LaBeouf also discussed his 2019 film, Honey Boy, revealing that the depiction of his dad as a cruel and violent parent was made up.

"Honey Boy is basically a big 'woe is me' story about how fucked my father is, and I wronged him," LaBeouf said, calling the depiction of his father, "fucking nonsense."

He explained: "My dad was so loving to me my whole life. Fractured, sure. Crooked, sure. Wonky, for sure. But never was not loving, never was not there. He was always there … and I'd done a world press tour about how fucked he was as a man."

Elsewhere in the two-hour interview, LaBeouf discusses going to rehab, raising a daughter with Mia Goth, and more.

Check out a clip of LaBeouf's appearance on Real Ones below. You can find the full episode exclusively on Patreon.

