Although J. Cole's time in the Basketball Africa League was both an extremely inspiring yet incredibly short run, another major Hip-Hop artist has been living out his hoop dreams since last fall. After declaring himself for the 2020 NBA Draft and eventually going undrafted, Sheck Wes ended up signing with the B-level Paris Basketball club last November.

Now, a summer later, Sheck Wes has reflected on his first season as a professional basketball player in France. While he's far from Paris Basketball's star player — at least, as far as basketball talent goes — Sheck played in three matches and averaged 7 minutes, 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.3 assists.

"ALLLEZZZ PARIS !!!" Sheck Wes writes in the caption of his celebratory post. "SO MUCH LOVE FOR THE CITY THE PEOPLE ! FOR MY TEAMMATES and STAFF !!!! TURNED INTO A WINNING SEASON !!!! shoutout da @yard #H2PSEASON #hell2paradise."

Despite Sheck Wes's grim stat line, his team managed to have an extremely successful season. According to Paris Basketball's official website, Sheck's team finished second place in the ProB championship, which meant that it would be promoted for the first time in the team's history to the Jeep ELITE, a.k.a the primary division in France's professional basketball league.

Congratulations to Sheck Wes and the Paris Basketball club!

[via]