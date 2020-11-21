Sheck Wes stunned his fans this past week as he revealed that he would be declaring for the NBA Draft. The rapper noted that he had been working out with numerous NBA teams and that he was confident at least one of them would give him a shot. In the end, Sheck went undrafted, which led to him releasing a brand new song called "Been Ballin.'"

Despite his lack of NBA prospects, Sheck has now been scooped up by a team in a whole other league. In fact, Sheck is now the newest member of the Paris Basketball Team, which plays in the French professional Division 2 League. Both Sheck and the Paris Basketball Team announced this exciting news yesterday, as the team noted that they saw Sheck's workouts on YouTube, and felt like he could be of use to the franchise.

"I WANT TO THANK EVERYONE FOR THE Maoda. I WILL BE TAKING MY TALENTS OVERSEAS TO THE BEAUTIFUL CITY OF PARIS TO JOIN @paris.basket CLUB, STAY TUNED ,PARIS MON TELEPHONE SONNE TOUJOURS," Sheck wrote.

It remains to be seen how long his tenure with the team will last, although if he comes through with some impressive play, perhaps he could get signed to a G-League team, and maybe eventually, the NBA. Of course, a lot has to happen for this to work out, but Sheck seems to have the determination to get it done, which is sometimes all you really need.