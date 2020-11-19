Sheck Wes Gets Drafted #1 By The Knicks In "BEEN BALLIN" Video

Hours before the 2020 NBA Draft, Sheck Wes made a huge announcement, revealing to the world that he had declared and would be testing his luck, hoping to hear his name called out by Adam Silver. Unfortunately, it wasn't his night. However, he's not tripping and he's ready to go again next year, improving his skills in the meantime and building connections with all thirty teams.

In his dreams though, he actually went #1 overall to the New York Knicks, his hometown team.

Sheck Wes has officially returned with his latest single, titled "BEEN BALLIN", which showcases his faux journey to the National Basketball Association, showing an older version of the rapper reminiscing on his days getting drafted back in 2020.

The record is as hype as you would expect from the Harlem artist, who released a hilarious video alongside the new single. The Cactus Jack signee balls out on the court, shows off his skills, and proves that he's the next top prospect for scouts to ogle over.

Watch the new video below and let us know if you think Sheck Wes will actually get drafted in 2021.

Quotable Lyrics:

My young n***as too different

Send 'em on a mission

Takin' n***as shit and we split it

I grew up with fuckin' bad intentions

And I had to mention

I'm the teacher and superintendent