In the moments leading up to last night's 2020 NBA Draft, which saw Anthony Edwards go #1 overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves, something strange happened. Sheck Wes, the famous rapper behind "Mo Bamba" and other hits, declared for the draft, stating that his dream was about to come true.

As each draft pick was called out, fans of the New York rapper were hoping to hear his name but, at the end of the night, Sheck Wes didn't have such luck.

Despite his dream of becoming a professional basketball player, he's not tripping about all thirty teams passing him over, focusing on next year and promising to be back in due time.

"29 TEAMS WILL REGRET THIS NIGHT. BACK TO THE GYM. BEEN BALLIN," wrote Sheck Wes on social media, releasing his new song to document his journey.

On Twitter, Sheck has been retweeting fans about his chances of making the league, even co-signing some criticism about how, since he didn't practice with any teams beforehand, nobody knew what they were getting themselves into by drafting the 22-year-old.

Still, the Cactus Jack signee has his eyes set on the 2021 NBA Draft.

"Next Draft," he wrote, promising to return in twelve months.

Do you think Sheck Wes can land himself a spot with an NBA team next year? Or will his luck be the same?