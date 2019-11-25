On the anniversary of his 808s & Heartbreak album, Kanye West launched his foray into the world of opera with Nebuchadnezzar.

Available via live stream on TIDAL, the physical opera drew a formidable crowd at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl with Chance The Rapper being among those in attendance.

The premiere of the opera, however, would reveal an interesting casting choice as Sheck Wes was tasked with the portrayal of the title monarch. The show found West narrating his work, reading excerpts from the Bible's book of Daniel as he retold the story of King Nebuchadnezzar, best known as the most powerful king of ancient Mesopotamia, ruling the Neo-Babylonian Empire from 605 BC to 562 BC.

A week ago, West spent his Sunday at pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch to speak before the congregation that was gathered. Sunday, the Nebuchadnezzar Opera arrived as the latest in the creative campaign that has trailed West's Jesus Is King studio album and matching film. Its theme continues to highlight his front-facing reformation as a born-again Christian.