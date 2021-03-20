Sheck Wes Is Back To His Unconventional Ways On "Unorthodox"

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly three years since Sheck Wes released his hit single, "Mo Bamba." The song took over the globe and became nearly inescapable for months on end, though it's unfortunate that it's among the few major records from Sheck. Even though it seems that his career has been on a standstill since Mudboy, he's continued to flood the streets with new music at whatever opportunity he can.

This week, the rapper quietly returned to Soundcloud for a muddy banger titled, "Unorthodox." Produced by Redda, the rapper's latest single is a riotous anthem with a sprightly flow that cuts through the rumbling 808s.

Check out the latest offering from Sheck Wes below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Bad bitch a eater, she know I don't need her

She don't love Sheck Wes, she love the checks like FEMA

N***a got rich so I gotta keep the (ow)

I do tours in arenas

