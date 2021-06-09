Goldlink made his fiery return to music on Wednesday (June 9) with the debut of his new single "White Walls." Alongside the release of single, the DMV native announced his forthcoming LP. Coming back to social media to share the new music, his return to Twitter was marked with a bang.

On Wednesday, in a series of tweets, the rapper reignited his existing tension with Sheck Wes, all while praising Azealia Banks and announcing when to expect the arrival of his next LP.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"F*kk u Sheck Wes," began the rapper in all caps. He continued firing shots at the Cactus Jack rapper with, "Ima drink some cacti and spit on your white tee you dirty butt n*gga." He continued in a second tweet, "And Sheck it ain't my fault data ya men jumped out, got spanked then ya mans got shot." He took a jab at Wes' appearance in another one.

These shots come after Goldlink already called out the rapper in his new single. "F*ck Sheck Wes," spits Goldlink on the track.

After firing shots at Wes, he switched gears a bit, instead giving Azealia Banks her flowers. "Also while in here. I must say Azealia Banks is one of the best artists of our generation and must be respected," tweeted the "Best Rapper in the F*ckin World" artist.

He finished the brief rant with an official album announcement, revealing HARAM! will be out June 18th.