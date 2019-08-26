It was pretty big news last week when Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" was dethroned from the #1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 after a record-breaking 19-week reign. Billie Eilish's "bad guy", which sat impatiently at #2 for the majority of the summer, finally claimed LNX's title (who finds himself at #4 this week). While 17-year-old Eilish achieved the impressive feat of being the youngest artist to grab the #1 spot since 16-year-old Lorde did with "Royals", she didn't manage to secure the position for long.

After just one week at #1, "bad guy" has been replaced by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's steamy duet, "Señorita". This makes for Mendes' first time reaching #1, and Cabello's second after her other recent hit, "Havana". Mendes and Cabello revealed that they were dating a few weeks after the release of their song and music video in which they are all over each other. Today is certainly a good day for them to claim this title because they will be performing "Señorita" together for the first time on the MTV VMAs stage this evening.

Another notable development in the Billboard charts this week is Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" moving up to #3. Lizzo had a huge week, receiving co-signs from Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and more importantly, Hillary Duff. She also dropped a remix for "Truth Hurts" last Friday, featuring fellow rising star, DaBaby. Given the constant boosts that Lizzo's career has been getting, don't be surprised if you see her at #1 in the coming weeks.



