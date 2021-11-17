Congratulatory messages have been rolling in now that Shaunie O'Neal is gearing up for marriage once again. The businesswoman and Basketball Wives mogul has been famously tied to her ex-husband Shaquille O'Neal, but now she will be known as Mrs. Keion Henderson. Shaunie has been dating the 40-year-old celebrity pastor for almost two years and last week, he popped the question.

News of the engagement has gone viral this week after a video of the moment Hendersongetting down on one knee made its rounds on social media. Shaunie reached out to PEOPLE to speak about this new phase of her romance with the pastor.

"This was one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that had never officially been proposed to — like no down on one knee and asked 'will you marry me' moment," Shaunie said. "And honestly I'm the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this. Everything about that night was incredibly amazing."

"I wouldn't change a single thing. As a matter of fact, I wish I could experience it over and over again," she added. "Keion is an extraordinary man of God. He's wise, he's supportive, he's so loving and attentive. He loves me and my children in a way that has changed my life and my heart. He makes me want to be better every day. And I pray that I do the same for him. This love is FOREVER and I'm honored and overjoyed to do forever with him."

Henderson echoed his fiancée's excitement in a statement of his own.

"I've never been more loved than I am right now." "I've never met a more supportive person in my life. There is an inseparable connection that is undeniable between Shaunie and I," he says. "I am unwilling to let anyone else occupy her space. The love and respect we share for each other contributes to our ever evolving humility and growth. Which ultimately makes us more like God. Who wouldn't want a spouse that makes you more like The Creator? She simply brings out the best in me, and wants the best for me. Any love that accomplishes all of that naturally is worth pursuing. Our engagement is the beginning of a new day."

Shaunie previously dated model and actor Marlon Yates Jr. The pair, who has a 12 year age difference, reportedly dated for about six years before deciding to part ways.

