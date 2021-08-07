Dwight Howard took to Twitter this week to poke fun at one of his most outspoken critics by impersonating Shaq and his steadfast support of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. “I still got— I still got the Milwaukee Bucks winning, I got Giannis— he’s the new Superman, so I think he’s going to win,” Howard said as he mimicked Shaq's signature deep voice. It seems Howard took Shaq's praise of Giannis as "Superman" personally. Howard previously earned the nickname after rocking a Superman cape during the 2008 NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

However, it wasn't long before the ESPN host caught wind of the Instagram post and issued a response of his own. Late Friday night, Shaq reposted Howard's video with a hilarious caption deeming both the impersonation and Howard's basketball talent as "So So."

"Not bad @dwighthoward reminds me of your game SO SO," Shaq captioned a repost of Howard's video on Instagram. It didn't take long for other NBA players and fans to flood the comment section with laughing emojis. One user even commented, "There will always be only one superman and it’s SHAQ." It seems that Shaq will remain on the Dwight Howard hate train for the time being.

Shaq elaborated on his disdain towards the Lakers player last October on his podcast in a slight at Howard's dramatic celebration of the 2020 finals win. “I know you know who I’m talking about. Stop it. Frontrunner. Bandwagon jumper. Stop it. Post one pic and sit your a** down," he said.

Check out both posts below: