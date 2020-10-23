Shaq and Dwight Howard have certainly had their differences over the years. The two used to clown on each other in relentless fashion back in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Even up until last year, Shaq had quite a lot of slander for Howard, although as soon as he signed with the Lakers, Shaq eased up on the former defensive player of the year.

Now, however, Shaq seems to be back on the Howard hate bandwagon. During an episode of his podcast, Shaq lashed out at Lakers players who were bragging about their championship win on Instagram. Howard refused to name names, although he noted that there were some players who didn't contribute all that much and still got a ring. In Shaq's opinion, these players should just stay quiet.

“You know what I don’t like as a player? It’s a lot of (Lakers) players on their little Instagram bragging like they were the reasons they got the championship. I ain’t gon’ say no names,” he said. “I know you know who I’m talking about. Stop it. Frontrunner. Bandwagon jumper. Stop it. Post one pic and sit your a** down.”

It was fairly obvious from Shaq's comments that he was talking about Howard, and his co-hosts let onto this fact as well. Of course, following the Lakers' big win, Howard was all over IG Live, and it's safe to say this motivated Shaq's scathing rant.