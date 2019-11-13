Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers and if there is anything they have in common, it's that Shaq has done his fair share of clowning towards them. For years, Shaq was embroiled in a beef with Howard that has seemingly subsided. Meanwhile, McGee was constantly clowned by the NBA legend on his TNT segment, "Shaqtin' A Fool." Needless to say, these two have had their fair share of issues with Shaq.

Howard recently appeared on teammate Danny Green's podcast "The Green Room," where he opened up about his feud with Shaq. At one point, Howard admits he's spoken to McGee about Shaq and how at one point, they wanted to fight him.

Per Howard:

“We did. I asked him. I was like, ‘Hey, did you want to fight Shaq?’ He was like, ‘Man I did, man!’ I was like, ‘Man I did too,’ but I was like, ‘There’s two things we’ve got to worry about. He’s a cop, so if we hurt him we’re going to jail. And two, if Shaq gets a hold of us, it’s over with. You’ve got to hit him and move, because if not? If Shaq gets you? It’s over with.’ “We talked about that. We laughed about a good 30 minutes, just talking about Shaq and all the things he said about us. But you know what it kind of did? It kind of kept us grounded, but it also made us realize, all right — every night we step in the gym, on the court, whatever we’re doing, let’s go 110 percent because we don’t want somebody like this, or anybody ever questioning who we are as basketball players and men.”

Now, it seems like both players have put this Shaq feud to the side so we're happy about that. McGee and Howard have been making an impact with the Lakers this season and have seemingly moved passed the narratives that used to surround them.

