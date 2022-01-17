With the Dallas Cowboys losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, the critics have had every excuse to go off on one of the most hated teams in the entire country. Sure, they might be America's Team, but they are also one of those teams that will have you rushing for the bathroom when they are performing well.

Much to the delight of the haters, the Cowboys experienced a significant downfall last night, and today, Shannon Sharpe decided to bask in the glory of it all. While hosting Undisputed remotely alongside Skip Bayless, Sharpe went off on the Cowboys, calling them "bums" and some of the biggest frauds in the entire NFL.

"Cowboys fans were literally crying in the stands because you fooled them," Sharpe said. "People will blame it on the refs, but the Cowboys were the most penalized team in football. The Cowboys are who we thought they were, some over performing bums!"

Sharpe then went on to say that Prescott isn't good enough to win anything, and that Jerry Jones, as well as Mike McCarthy, are two big problems for the franchise. Needless to say, it was all doom and gloom for the Cowboys on Undisputed today, and the haters were loving every second of it.

