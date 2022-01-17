Stephen A. Smith, known for being a hater of the Dallas Cowboys, trolled the organization's fanbase on Twitter after the team lost in heartbreaking fashion to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. A controversial decision to have quarterback Dak Prescott scramble as the clock winded down resulted in time expiring and the 49ers advancing to the NFC Divisional Round.

Stephen A. Smith, Cowboys
Robin Marchant / Getty Images

“Didn’t I tell ya?” Smith said in a clip on social media. “Didn’t I tell ya? All year long, when everybody was raving about those boys in Big D, what did ya boy Stephen A. say? They ain’t gonna even win a playoff game. And sure enough, right on schedule, right when it really really counts, they crashed like a cheap tent in inclement weather. All I gotta say is two things: How ’bout them Cowboys? And see you on First Take tomorrow. Ya boy is back, right on time."

In addition to a botched final play, penalties played a massive role in the result. The Cowboys tied for the most ever in a playoff game with 14 flags thrown against them.

The Niners went on to win 23-17. 

Check out Smith's video on Twitter below.


[Via]