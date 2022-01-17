Stephen A. Smith, known for being a hater of the Dallas Cowboys, trolled the organization's fanbase on Twitter after the team lost in heartbreaking fashion to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. A controversial decision to have quarterback Dak Prescott scramble as the clock winded down resulted in time expiring and the 49ers advancing to the NFC Divisional Round.



Robin Marchant / Getty Images

“Didn’t I tell ya?” Smith said in a clip on social media. “Didn’t I tell ya? All year long, when everybody was raving about those boys in Big D, what did ya boy Stephen A. say? They ain’t gonna even win a playoff game. And sure enough, right on schedule, right when it really really counts, they crashed like a cheap tent in inclement weather. All I gotta say is two things: How ’bout them Cowboys? And see you on First Take tomorrow. Ya boy is back, right on time."

In addition to a botched final play, penalties played a massive role in the result. The Cowboys tied for the most ever in a playoff game with 14 flags thrown against them.

The Niners went on to win 23-17.

Check out Smith's video on Twitter below.

