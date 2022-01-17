The San Francisco 49ers were able to beat the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 to advance to the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday after a botched final drive by the Cowboys sealed the game.

While trailing 23-17 with less than a minute left, the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys were able to get the ball back for one final effort to tie the game. After stringing together several successful passes, the team called a designed run for Prescott to scramble up the field and attempt to spike the ball before time expired. He was unable to do so fast enough and the game ended.



Prescott finished 23-of-42 for 254 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn't fare much better, finishing 16-of-25 for 172 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended his play-calling after the game, telling reporters, "That was the best option ... it's the right decision."

Penalties played a massive role in the result, as the Cowboys tied for the most ever in a playoff game with 14 flags thrown against them.

“Not good enough," Prescott told reporters after the game. "I take accountability for this loss. I’ve got to be better.”

