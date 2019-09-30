Shannon Sharpe is fairly active on Twitter during NFL Sunday's which makes sense considering he has to talk about all of it on Monday during FS1's Undisputed. The man had a very successful career in the NFL as he won three Super Bowls with two different teams. Some people feel as though Sharpe is one of the greatest tight ends of all-time and after playing with the likes of John Elway, he knows a thing or two about good quarterbacks.

Kirk Cousins has been one of the most scrutinized quarterbacks in the league this season as he signed a huge contract with the Minnesota Vikings just a year ago. He hasn't been able to live up to expectations and after another loss to the Bears on Sunday, wide receiver Adam Thielen had some interesting words about the team's passing game. These comments led Sharpe to respond hilariously on Twitter, with a call back to Cousins' infamous "you like that?" line.

Sharpe clearly doesn't have much patience for Cousins anymore and if you're a Vikings fan, you have to be in agreement. The team is sitting at a record of 2-2 right now and their chances of making the playoffs aren't phenomenal.

If Cousins can't pick it up soon, it could spell the end for yet another mediocre season from the team in purple and yellow.