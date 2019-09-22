In a series of now-deleted tweets, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown called out Robert Kraft, Shannon Sharpe and Ben Roethlisberger for their allegations of sexual misconduct. Now, Shannon Sharpe is the first to respond. Sharpe has fired off three tweets on the incident beginning with a response to a fan reading, “I’m getting my mind right for #Emmys2019 #redcarpet which I’m co-hosting with @KellyOsbourne and @JennyMcCarthy. Ether coming tomorrow.”

An hour later, Sharpe posted a photoshopped image of Brown with Tekashi 6ix9ine’s signature hair and tattoos captioned, “CLOWNTONIO 6ix9ine out here dry snitching on everyone.” Finally, Sharpe posted another tweet reading, “This is in response to @AB84 and all those that want to know my situation from 2010 🤫” with a screenshot, detailing an exoneration of Sharpe’s accusations of sexual assault.

We’re still waiting on responses from Ben Roethlisberger and Robert Kraft.

Antonio Brown has not deleted his first tweet claiming he’s done with the NFL. It says, “Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !”