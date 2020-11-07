As of this morning, a winner has yet to be declared in the United States Presidential Election. By all accounts, it appears as though former Vice President Joe Biden will end up winning with 306 Electoral Votes to President Donald Trump's 232. Regardless, the final vote tallies have yet to come in and Americans are starting to grow impatient with what appears to be inevitable at this point.

Biden was heavily helped out by voter turnout in cities such as Philadelphia, Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Detroit where there are higher black populations. Effectively, it was this turnout that put him over the edge, and much of this voter enthusiasm can be chalked up to the get out to vote campaigns conducted by various high-profile individuals.

While speaking to TMZ, Shannon Sharpe even gave credit to LeBron James, saying he was one of the biggest reasons Biden is doing so well.