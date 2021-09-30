The war on wilderness continues. In a year where a California woman has fought off a bear in her own backyard and a Florida man has gone toe to toe with an alligator in his front yard, no animal-related story should surprise any of us at this point. However, a news report coming out of Barcelona involving wild boars has shocked us once again because it involves globally renowned singer Shakira.

According to Uproxx, Shakira was attacked by a couple of wild boars while walking with her eight-year-old son in a Barcelona park. Surprisingly, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer stood her ground and fought them off.



Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Thankfully, Shakira was able to defend herself and her son, but although both of them were not harmed during the attack, the boars did manage to steal Shakira's bag, which contained her phone, before running off into the woods. She was eventually able to recover her property, and she went on to detail the shocking situation on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

"They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it," Shakira said, detailing the attack. "They've destroyed everything."

While it is mind-boggling to know that Shakira recently fought off a couple of wild boars, she is just the latest victim of the increasingly aggressive hogs which have invaded the Catalan capital in recent years, BBC reports. In fact, wild boars have been attributed to approximately 1,187 police calls in Barcelona since 2016, and they are commonly found all throughout Europe, with a population of over 10 million on that continent alone.

Naturally, this unbelievable news has gotten fans talking on Twitter, so check out some of their reactions below.

[via]+[via]