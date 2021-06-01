17-year-old California resident Haley went viral on Monday after a TikTok was shared of her incredibly brave attempt at protecting her dogs from a prying bear. Haley explained that the dogs had begun barking incessantly at the bear, and when Haley stepped out to stop them, she found the bear grabbing one of the dogs. The teen rushed over to the scene, pushed the bear off of a fence and off of her property, and promptly ran inside while collecting her dogs.

The internet has been going crazy over the courageous 17-year-old with tons of social media support. The original TikTok, posted by Haley's cousin, boasts over 15 million views and has prompted her to make a follow-up video explaining the situation in-depth.

Haley stated that bear visits in her California neighborhood this time of the year are fairly common, she only became alarmed when her dogs wouldn't stop barking: "I go over to the bear, I look it in the eyes and the first thing I think to do is push it. Push a bear, push an apex predator. To be honest, I don't think I pushed her that hard. I just pushed her enough to make her lose her balance, so she dropped my dog and I ran out of there." Haley escaped unscathed besides a sprained finger and a scrape on her leg.

WATCH: Mystikal's "On da Spot" freestyle

Along with the normal social media buzz, the incident has caused users to remember rapper Mystikal's legendary "On da Spot" freestyle. In the freestyle on Hip Hop Nation (above), Mystikal spits "If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly Bear, help the bear!"

Twitter users are having a field day by pairing the line with the video of the teenager fighting the bear.

Check out the original videos, including Haley's explainer, and some of the reaction tweets below.

