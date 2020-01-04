Thanks to the New York Post, the cause of Yoenis Cespedes's ankle injury from May has now been determined.

Mike Stobe / Getty Images

Originally, Cespedes and the Mets reported the cause being a "violent fall," but provided no further context. The Post is now reporting that Cespedes fell during an interaction with a wild boar that left the outfielder stepping into a hole.

The Post claims multiple sources who have been informed on the incident say Cespedes has traps on his ranch and, for one reason or another, a boar was removed from a trap and attacked Cespedes or startled him, causing him to fall into a hole.

Cespedes then reported to the team, in detail, how the injury happened. After, the team sent representatives to the ranch to confirm the story.

Contract disputes began because guaranteed contracts usually do not allow for additional activities in order to prevent injury risk. Similar contracts for Mets players forbid “any acts, activities, or sports involving a substantial risk of personal injury.” The Mets felt Cespedes's time with the boar on the ranch would be considered as such.

For the upcoming season, Cespedes and the Mets agreed to reduce his contract from $29.5 million to $6 million in guaranteed money.