After going viral years ago over a remark made during an interview, Shaggy is laying some rumors to rest. It was back in January 2020 when Metro UK reported that during Shaggy's interview with the Daily Star, he suggested that he turned down an opportunity to work on Rihanna's phantom forthcoming album. The singer's fans have been waiting on a new record for years so Shaggy's mention caused a stir.

"They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah. There’s a lot of great people involved, but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record. I’ll leave that to younger guys," he reportedly said at the time. "But from what I hear, it should be good.”



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

In a recent chat with VladTV, he was asked about the controversy.

"That wasn't the case. That was a big propaganda. Her management Omar and them kindly reached out to me to see if I would consider doing some songs," said Shaggy. "And they wanted me to kinda like, write a bunch of songs and send in. I said, 'For us to get the best, it would be best if we could be in the studio together and vibe.'"

However, Shaggy said he was told that Rihanna's schedule couldn't fit that in, so in the end, he opted not to participate. However, a report from 2020 added that an alleged rep for Rih stated that Shaggy requested to be on the record, but was told it was already finished. According to the rep, it was suggested that Shaggy submit material just in case, but he decided not to.

