The latest Savage X Fenty fashion show, which included men's underwear for the first time ever, was an instant success. Rihanna premiered the new collection on Amazon Prime Video but it has proved to be controversial for a number of reasons.

One of the songs used to introduce Rico Nasty remixed a sacred Muslim text, which had people on Twitter calling for Rihanna to be canceled. She has since responded to that, apologizing and promising to make the situation right.

That wasn't all though because Selah Marley, the daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley, is now alleging that Rihanna may have ripped off her design for the set.

She took to Instagram to show her set compared to Rihanna's to mark the similarities.

"Quite a few friends brought this up to me & I wasn’t gonna say anything about this, but I’m bothered," said Selah. "For those who remember, I did 'A Primordial Place' in May 2019.. I put my heart & soul (& all the money I had) into this project and.... I don’t know. Is it just me? As a young, independent, female black artist, I genuinely feel robbed. I’m not signed to any label.. I don’t have any investors. I just have myself & the people who support me. It took A LOT to pull this together & to see it replicated almost exactly with no mention of my name or the work I previously put in is just ridiculous."

Selah shared pictures from both events and, while some fans agree that she has a point, others are calling this a reach.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Do you think Rihanna should extend an apology to Selah?