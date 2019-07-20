Desipte seemingly cancelling his entire European Tour after just one show at the start of the month, Lil Uzi Vert pleased fans by still making it to one recent festival. The 24 year-old "Countin" artist was recently seen living it up at the 2019 Weekend Festival in Finland. A video has been released that sees Uzi running into some problems with a secutiry guard while attending the festival though, after the guard evidently didn't seem to recognize him.

The two day-long festival takes place in Suvilahti, Helsinki, and runs from July 19-20. This year's lineup features Uzi himself, as well as $uicideboy$, Gunna, J.I.D., and YBN Cordae (amongst others). As was reported by TMZ, Uzi had multiple issues whereby the security thought he was a fan, and took to harassing him. In one clip we can see Uzi hoisting himself up, and onto a pole nearby to the stage. As a security guard notices, he runs up on him and from what it looks like, appears to -somewhat aggressively - direct him to get down. The Philly rapper points to himself and says something incoherent in the video, as he appears to argue with the guard and explain to him who he really is. In a second clip, Uzi is seen onstage during Gunna's performance. As yet another security guard runs up on him and tries to remove him from the stage, Uzi can be seen over the BS, as he breaks away from the group of men who have now formed, and glaring at one of the members of the team onstage. Gunna attempts to diffuse the situation by grabbing Uzi before things get too heated, and the show continues.