On Wednesday night, it was reported that Glee star Naya Rivera had gone missing during a trip to Lake Piru with her four-year-old son. The 33-year-old actress rented a boat to go down to the lake with her son. Eventually, Rivera went out for a swim and never returned. Her son was discovered by himself in the boat she had rented.

According to a report, the Devious Maids star’s son “told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not.”

Extensive searches for the actress, whose search mission has turned into a recovery mission, began as soon as she was reported missing Wednesday. The remains of the actress have yet to be found after the Ventura Country Sheriff’s Office resumed the search on Friday morning after Rivera went missing on Wednesday. Officials from the sheriff’s office affirm there is no suspected foul play or suicide, and the presumed death seems to have been accidental.



The Ventura Country Sheriff tweeted an update on the search to their Twitter account Friday afternoon adding that they are now receiving help from other public safety agencies. “Today’s search at Lake Piru involves the use of sophisticated sonar equipment in the effort to locate Naya Rivera,” tweeted the Ventura Country Sheriff. “We are being assisted by @TulareSheriff @LASDHQ and @USCGLosAngeles There will be a media update at 3 pm.”

Rivera shares her son Josey with ex-husband actor Ryan Dorsey whom she split from in 2018.

