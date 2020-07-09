Yesterday, it was reported that Glee actress Naya Rivera had gone missing during a trip to Lake Piru with her four-year-old son. As the story goes, Rivera rented a boat and took her son down the lake. Eventually, she got out to go swimming and never got back on the boat. Eventually, the man she rented the boat from went looking for her and found her son sleeping on the boat. The boy told authorities that Rivera said she would be right back but never came back.

Since that time, authorities have gone looking for her although it appears as though what was once a search effort, has been turned into a recovery mission, according to Page Six. As it stands, authorities are saying Rivera is presumed dead and that they are looking for her body so they can give the family some closure.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Evine

“The goal is still to bring Ms. Rivera home to her family so they can have some closure,” Deputy Chris Dyer said.

Rivera's son Josey is from her marriage with Ryan Dorsey, who she eventually split up with back in 2018. We are sending our prayers out to the family during these difficult times.

We will make sure to provide updates on this story as soon as they become available.

[Via]