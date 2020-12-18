Over the years, Sean Kingston has reportedly had several legal battles in regards to luxury purchases. In 2015, heclaimed he was kidnapped by a jeweler in Los Angeles; in 2017, a car dealership accused him of having unpaid debts; months later, a lawsuit emerged from a jewelry dealer over an unpaid Rolex; and in 2018, he was reportedly ordered to pay over $300K after losing a lawsuit to a jeweler. According to a recent report, Kingston may have more legal troubles after he's said to have been charged with grand theft for not paying a jeweler for unpaid goods.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

TMZ reports that court records show Kingston had jewelry delivered to him but he has yet to pay for the items received. The outlet stated that law enforcement isn't actively trying to arrest Kingston on the charges, but if he is pulled over or engages with authorities to where his record is checked, there's a good chance he'll be taken into custody.

The singer may not be in custody, but TMZ reports that "bail's been set at $45k and, if convicted, Sean faces up to 3 years behind bars." Over on his Instagram page, Kingston hopped on his Story to sing a few tunes for fans as he also showed off his Maybachs, jewelry, and luxury home.

