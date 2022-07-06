Prior to Verzuz becoming the mega-event that it is today, it was an idea set into motion during the pandemic. Millions of quarantined music fans tuned in to watch their favorite artists relive some of their greatest hits, making for a social media concert series unlike any other. These match-ups took place virtually for everyone involved, as artists would sit in their home studios or rehearsal spaces as they discussed what it was like working on those tracks back in the day.

One of the earliest and most memorable face-offs arrived courtesy of Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch. The hitmaking producers entertained fans who debated who would take the crown, and ultimately, many Hip Hop fans didn't believe that this was a proper pairing.

In his recent interview with Drink Champs, Storch seemed to agree.

“We had no idea how big it was going to get. It was still, even at that time, crashing Instagram and sh*t," said Storch. "It was an amazing thing and I think I could’ve had a better-suited opponent. It’s not a shot, but our catalogs live in a different place. No disrespect, me and Fresh got joints."

Storch admitted that during the Verzuz, he didn't even include albums he worked on that were much more Pop-centered. "At that time, this kind of fell out the window, but it was song-for-song type stuff. Like, ‘What you got for this? That.’ Now people just put whatever.”

This was a Verzuz that also stirred up controversy due to Mannie's jabs at Storch about his previous drug abuse. Some believed that the jokes were going too far, but later, Mannie Fresh would say that in a battle, anything goes. He also made sure to clarify that he has nothing but respect for Storch and it wasn't anything personal.

Swizz Beatz also stated that he believes both Storch and Fresh deserve a Verzuz rematch, albeit, maybe not against one another. Check out Scott Storch's Drink Champs appearance below.