Jay Rock is set to receive one of the highest honors in Los Angeles tomorrow. The City Of Los Angeles and 15th District Councilmember, Joe Buscaino, will be presenting Jay Rock with the Key To Watts on May 24th. The ceremony is set to go down at Jay Rock's neighborhood, Nickerson Gardens, at the Recreation Center Basketball Courts.

Rock received praised form many of his West Coast contemporaries such as Daylyt and Problem with wack100 showing Jay Rock love for the honor as well. Rock's labelmate, ScHoolboy Q, hopped on Instagram to congratulate him for his contributions to his community and staying down with Watts even though he could've easily left. "WHen u stay down tHis type of sHit Happens.. love u fool @jayrock congrats n word," Q wrote on Instagram.

It's already been a pretty big year for Jay Rock already. Earlier this year, the rapper was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "King's Dead" with Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake, and "Win," respectively. "King's Dead" ultimately won for Best Rap Performance while also drawing a tie with Anderson .Paak's "Bubblin."

Other than the Grammys, the rapper was also honored by Barack Obama who included the Watts rapper's collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, "Wow Freestyle," in the former president's favorite song list of 2018.

With all the work Jay Rock's put in over the years, it's nice to see him being recognized by the local politicians in his community.