Christmas Day is drawing to a close, but the holiday season is far from over. As many continue to celebrate with their families, others are gearing up to for an epic New Year's Eve blow-out to roll in the new decade. Saweetie decided to share a holiday bop that she almost dropped for fans, but ultimately, she decided to hold back and just twerk to the jam in an Instagram video.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"Icy season 🌨🌨 merry christmas from ur fave icy grl !! ❄️," Saweetie wrote in the caption. She added another message in the comments: "I had holiday music for y’all but needed to focus on my album so y’all will be getting this next year.... damn y’all bout to kill me 😭." In the video, the "My Type" rapper rocks her large, blinged-out "Icy" chain as she and her friend don sexy Mrs. Clause outfits. The song is a spin on the classic "The Twelve Days of Christmas" carol, but this time, Saweetie talks about raking in luxury items for the holidays.

Fans enjoyed the video and while they were unhappy to hear that the full-length version of her "Twelve Days of Christmas" song wouldn't be released just yet, they were excited with the news that a new album is on the way. Are you ready for more tunes from Saweetie?