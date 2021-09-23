If there's one thing about Saweetie it's that she's going to get back up.

After breaking up with Quavo earlier this year, the Pretty B*tch Music rapper has found herself in multiple situations the internet has dubbed L's. When contextualized, none of this situations are negative at all but the internet is the internet and has clowned Saweetie for everything including an alleged Santa Monica Pier busking video, her eating habits which led to her own McDonald's meal and most recently, an iHeartRadio Music Festival performance in which the rapper took the stage wearing the outfit she wore through the airport because her planned look had not arrived on time.

Every time it seems that the Icy rapper has stumbled though, she comes back with a vengeance. In moves that put her in much better light and presumably generated a ton of money, Saweetie appeared in a Call of Duty ad alongside Young Thug, Jack Harlow, Gunna and Druski, became a global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics, dropped a Croc collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch and just yesterday, it was announced that the Icy Girl has another huge move on the horizon.

Sam Morris/Getty Images

Saweetie, who has publicly addressed homophobia in hip-hop and sex negativity before, is set to host a new Netflix special titled Sex: Unzipped. The special, is billed as a "comedy special featuring valuable insight from a range of sex experts."

The special will feature a panel of talking heads and a "crew of sex-positive puppets who are representative of the broad spectrum of sex and sexualities that exist in real life," who, along with Saweetie, will tackle the task of debunking a variety of myths and misconceptions.

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Sex: Unzipped, billed as Netflix's "funniest, filthiest and furriest" new comedy special is set to release on October 26 and will be hosted by the aforementioned Saweetie, "Alexander Cheves (he/him/his), Emily Morse (she/her), Oloni (she/her), and Stella Anna Sonnenbaum (she/her) and (special guest) Dr. Ruth Westheimer" will serve as the panel of experts, and the special will feature guest appearances from "Dominique Jackson (she/her), Ian Karmel (he/him), Joel Kim Booster (he/him), Katherine Ryan (she/her), London Hughes (she/her), Mae Martin (they/them), Michelle Buteau (she/her), Nikki Glaser (she/her), Romesh Ranganathan (he/him), Sam Jay (she/her), and Trixie Mattel (she/her)."

Check out Sex: Unzipped when it drops in October and let us know what you think of Saweetie's latest move in the comments.

