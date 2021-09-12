Fresh off of her collaboration with McDonald’s on the Saweetie meal, the Santa Clara born star has announced a new partnership - this time, with MAC Cosmetics. The 28-year-old has been named the company’s newest global brand ambassador.

MAC took to their Instagram page to share the good news, posting a clip of Saweetie rocking a slick high ponytail, a tight blue dress, and her signature sparkly hoop earrings.

“Our new Best Friend,” the caption reads. “@Saweetie is the new MAC Girl and Global Brand Ambassador. Stay tuned…#MACLovesSaweetie.”

The company’s Senior Vice President and Global Creative Director, Drew Elliott, also spoke highly of the “My Type” rapper in a press release, US Weekly reports.

“Saweetie’s message of self-confidence and female empowerment is the perfect match for a brand like MAC that has always embraced unapologetic self-expression with open arms,” he said.

“She has always loved our products, she told me she has swallowed pounds of MAC lip gloss in her life.”

In accordance with her new role, Saweetie will be the face of upcoming MAC Cosmetics campaigns and collections. The musician will also be teaming up with some of the brand’s artists to showcase her own beauty tips and secrets.

Over the weekend, the rapper was spotted at an event in celebration of her exciting step into the makeup industry. Photos of her stunning outfit have been popping up all over Twitter, but one video in particular has Twitter in a chokehold.

A clip of Saweetie having some serious girl talk with model Lori Harvey has been blowing up online, with fans thirsting over the designer drip covered duo.

See our MAC Girl’s celebratory evening snapshots below.

[Via]