Saweetie came through with a big-time announcement on Thursday morning, and it wasn't what anybody (including Nick Cannon) was expecting. The rapper notified her fans that she will be following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and BTS, sponsoring her own meal at McDonald's.

Starting on August 9, the "Saweetie Meal" will go on sale with a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, and "Saweetie 'n Sour" sauce. Unlike the other celebrity meals offered by the chain, McDonald's is encouraging fans to "remix" their meals as Saweetie generally does, putting the nuggets inside the Big Mac, or putting ketchup on top of the burger instead of inside.

The "Saweetie Meal" has already proven to be a successful campaign on social media, trending almost immediately as people have been sharing their reactions to the concoction. The "My Type" rapper shared all of the ways to remix the meal, and some of them have disgusted fans.

Most popularly, people have been sharing a picture of a tiny ketchup container filled with three french fries, and a McDonald's fries box with ketchup inside, joking that Saweetie's meal will be like this. The rapper isn't exactly known for her sharp culinary skills, but she's definitely gone viral a few times because of the strange concoctions she makes herself in the kitchen.

Check out what people are saying about the icy new meal below.