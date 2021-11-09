After a video went viral showing rapper Saweetie teaching actor Damson Idris how to play the piano, the world wants to see their paths intersect once more, with fans shipping them as a couple all over social media.

Pop culture fanatics have been theorizing about who Saweetie might end up dating next following her split from Quavo this year, and it looks like Damson Idris has declared himself as a potential candidate. Aside from a new video of them hanging out during a late-night piano lesson, there exists no evidence that they may be together romantically, but fans are wishing that they consider a level-up of their friendship.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Snowfall star posted a couple of videos showing Saweetie playing Beethoven's "Für Elise" on the piano, seemingly giving him lessons before they both cracked up in laughter. Women are reacting to the video by jokingly telling Saweetie to back away from their man, while the men commenting are upset about Saweetie possibly being off the market again.

Recently, Saweetie told fans that she has "baby fever" and comedian Nick Cannon responded, volunteering to give her a child. Read more about that here.

What do you think about the possible coupledom between Saweetie and Damson Idris? Do you think they would make a nice couple?