The time has come for Barack and Michelle Obama's youngest daughter Sasha Obama to leave the nest and attend post-secondary. According to Entertainment Tonight, The 18-year-old will be attending the University of Michigan and will be living on campus. "Sasha is living in dorms like a normal college freshman," a source told the publication. "I have seen her on campus, I’ve met her and she seems excited for the school year."



Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

The source added: "She just wants to try and have as normal of a college experience as possible but she kind of accepts that it won’t really happen and it’s going to be different for her." Barack was reportedly spotted on campus this week seemingly making sure things are in line for his daughter to begin her studies.

Sasha's older sister, Malia, took a gap year in 2016 and then enrolled in Harvard in 2017. "For those of us who have daughters, it just happens fast," the 44th president previously stated about dropping Malia off at school. "I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill [Biden] that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery."