Sango Takes Us To Brazil On New Album "Da Rocinha 4"

Sango is one of the more profilic artists under the Soulection umbrella.

Never mind the over 15 projects to his name since 2010, the producer also has production credits with some high profile artists including Frank Ocean, Tinashe, Smino, and Bryston Tiller.

Sango has long been inspired by the baile funk (or funk carioca to the initiated) music coming out of Brazil and has taken numerous trips to the South American country to crate dig, make music, and soak up inspiration.

His Rocinha mixtape series pays homage to the Rocinha neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, which has become something of a muse to the Seattle beatmaker. On the latest addition to the series, Da Rocinha 4, he layers his complicated sampling with a distinctively American flair that is reminiscent of Madlib's work after visiting Brazil. He enlists a bevy of local artists from the neighbourhood to lend some verses to the album, which feels equally foreign and familiar when you listen to it.

"[This album is] about highlighting the history of Funk Carioca and paying homage to the creation of the funk sound," the artist said in a statement about the new tape. "With this fourth installment, I wanted to reach out to the community of Rocinha, local areas in Rio de Janeiro and Brazil to give and receive support while I push this North American & South American sound.”

Da Rocinha 4 is available to stream now on all streaming services. Are you feeling the Brazilian vibes on this record?

Tracklist

1. Detalhe

2. Kalimba Funk

3. Camisa do Senegal Freestyle (feat. niLL)

4. Maio (feat. Neguim.)

5. Dia e Noite (feat. Mano R7 & DJ 2L da Rocinha)

6. Lanso a Braba (feat. JXNV$)

7. Cangaíba to 7 Mile

8. Rocinha to King Drive

9. Espírito Santo (feat. Hagan)

10. Eu Vou Passando (feat. Jé Santiago)

11. Quanto Tempo (feat. Luccas Carlos & Jao)

12. Noite Após Noite (feat. VHOOR)

13. Fé com Fé (feat. SD9)

14. Maranhão (feat. Carlos do Complexo & Wax Roof)